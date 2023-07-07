Rajasthan Royals Takes A Brutal Dig At Bangladesh Captain Tamim Iqbal's Retirement Fiasco

Bangladesh cricket team ODI captain Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement on July 6, 2023, after his team faced a 17-run loss against Afghanistan in the first ODI at Chattogram. However, the left-handed opening batsman reversed his decision after meeting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Tamim was accompanied by Bangladesh cricket board chief Nazmul Hassan and former captain Mashrafe Mortaza.

3 things you need to know

Tamim Iqbal till now has played 389 international matches for the Bangladesh cricket team

Tamim has hit 15205 runs, with 25 hundreds and 94 fifties

Tamim was also made the ODI captain of the Bangladesh cricket team for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan

READ MORE | Rishabh Pant celebrates Dhoni's birthday during recovery at NCA in his own style; See pics

Rajasthan Royals take a brutal dig at Tamim Iqbal's one-day retirement

After Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal ended his one-day retirement decision on Friday, Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals has taken a brutal at Tamim. Royals posted a cryptic tweet on their official Twitter handle in which they mentioned the four quickest things to happen in the year 2023. The post mentioned Tamim Iqbal in the fourth image of the collage. The post also features MS Dhoni's lightning stumping of Shubman Gill in the IPL 2023 Final, English pacer Mark Wood and young left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal.

READ MORE | Retired on Thursday, back on Friday: Tamim Iqbal's retirement lasts for only 24 hours

Fastest things in 2023 pic.twitter.com/uHh9zOUFHu — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 7, 2023

Tamim Iqbal's emotional retirement decision

Before reversing his retirement decision on Friday, Tamim Iqbal briefed a press conference on July 6, 2023, and announced his withdrawal from the game after 16 years of international career. Tamim said during the press conference,

This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment. I want to thank all my team-mates, coaches, BCB officials, my family members, and those who have been with me through my long journey. They kept faith in me. I also want to thank the fans. Your love and faith in me inspired me to give my very best for Bangladesh. I want to ask for your prayers for the next chapter of my life. Please keep me in your prayers.

Tamim Iqbal's decision is crucial for the Bangladesh cricket team as they have crucial tournaments like the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 and the Asia Cup 2023 coming up in the future days.