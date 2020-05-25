Sri Lanka Police Detain Cricketer Shehan Madushanka For Possessing Heroin

Sri Lankan cricketer Shehan Madushanka has been detained by the Sri Lankan Police for possessing heroin. As per reports, the Lankan cricketer has been remanded for two weeks by a magistrate. It has been reported that the bowler was detained by Sri Lanka Police in the town of Pannala when he was caught carrying two grams of heroin. It has also been reportedly said that Shehan was spotted driving with another person in a car.

The right-arm pace bowler took a hat-trick against Bangladesh on his one-day international debut in January 2018. He also played two T20 matches against Bangladesh in 2018 but has not played an international since due to injuries. Sri Lanka is due to relax its curfew from Tuesday, but police have arrested nearly 65,000 people for breaking the restrictions imposed on March 20.

So far, the youngster has only made a solitary One Day International appearance, featured in two T20Is and four List-A matches. Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to the global pandemic. England's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka was postponed as well.

The IPL 2020 that was originally supposed to get underway on March 29 has been suspended indefinitely while the semi-final and final matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 has also been postponed.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the ICC T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November this year might not be held due to coronavirus fear and it might be hosted Down Under in 2022.

