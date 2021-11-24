Sheriff Vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How To Watch UCL Match In India, UK And US?

FC Sheriff Tiraspol are up against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 clash that is scheduled to take place at the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena in Tiraspol, Moldova on Wednesday night, as per the local time. The Sheriff head into this match after defeating Floresti 1-3 on November 20 in the Moldovan National Division tournament, while Real Madrid travel to Tiraspol after defeating Rayo Granada 2-1 in the La Liga 2021-22 clash on November 3. Heading into the match, Madrid are placed at the top of the Group D standings in La Liga with three wins and one loss to their name, while Sheriff find themselves at the third place with two wins and two defeats so far.

How to watch Sheriff vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match in India?

Indian football fans can enjoy the Sheriff vs Real Madrid match by tuning into the live telecast by the official broadcaster of the Champions League in India, Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). The live telecast will be available on the Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Six channels. At the same time, fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on the Sony LIV app and website, alongside the JioTV mobile application. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday from the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena.

How to watch Sheriff vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the Sheriff vs Real Madrid match by tuning in to BT Sport. The match will be live-streamed on the BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport ESPN. The scheduled starting time of the match in the UK is 8:00 PM on Wednesday from the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena.

How to watch Sheriff vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match in the US?

Soccer fans in the United State(US) can enjoy the live streaming of the Sheriff vs Real Madrid match, on TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Paramount+, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA, UniMás. The match is scheduled to start from the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena at 3:00 PM, Wednesday in the US.

