'He Has Scoring Runs Like Crazy': Shikhar Dhawan Names The 'best Batter In The World'

The upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place in India later this year. In the 2011 ICC World Cup, the Indian national cricket team, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, secured the championship while hosting the tournament. With the 2023 World Cup returning to India, there is significant anticipation surrounding the team captained by Rohit Sharma, which is widely regarded as a formidable contender.

Shikhar Dhawan picks his 'best batter in the world'

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, known for his exceptional skills in white-ball cricket, has unveiled five members of his dream XI for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Dhawan, a dynamic left-handed batter, has a history of delivering standout performances in ICC events, having secured three of his impressive 17 ODI centuries during these pinnacle 50-over tournaments.

Dhawan's dream XI for the 2023 ODI World Cup features two of his Indian teammates - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Additionally, he has chosen a player each from Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa, creating a well-rounded and balanced initial selection of five players.

Dhawan named Virat Kohli as his first pick, saying he is the best batsman in the world and had to be first on the list. Dhawan then picked his former opening partner Rohit Sharma as his second batter in the XI. Dhawan named Mitchell Starc, Rashid Khan, and Kagiso Rabada to round up his list.

"The first (pick) is Virat of course. He is the best batter in the world and has been scoring runs like crazy," Dhawan said.

"Rohit is a very experienced customer. He has scored lots of runs in ICC tournaments and bilateral (series) and he's a proven player (on the big stage)," he added.

Will Dhawan be selected for ICC ODI World Cup?

Dhawan's memorable innings against Australia at the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales, where he struck a remarkable 117 at The Oval, remains one of his best knocks under pressure. Notably, he stands among the select few who have registered centuries in the last two major tournaments.

