Shikhar Dhawan Says He Is Lucky To Play With The Likes Of Batting Megastars Virat & Rohit

Shikhar Dhawan has come forward and said that both the batting megastars and his Indian team-mates, as well as good friends Virat Kohli as well as Rohit Sharma, are unique in their own ways when it comes to batting. Kohli has 43 ODI centuries and 70 international tons while Rohit, on the other hand, has a record three double-centuries in the 50-overs format and four tons in T20I cricket. Sharma's score of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 at the iconic Eden Gardens remains the highest individual ODI score to date.

'I feel very lucky': Shikhar Dhawan

While speaking to a news channel, Dhawan went on to say that everyone is special and that is how a team is created. He then mentioned that every individual is different and individuality is very important and that is what makes the team. Talking about Rohit and Virat's splendid batting abilities, 'Gabbar' added that Rohit, at the start, he takes his time and once he gets going, no one can beat him and when it comes to the Indian skipper, he has got both consistency and class which are very amazing. Furthermore, the southpaw added he feels very lucky and grateful to have been a part of this era.

Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli have been Team India's strong top-order batsmen and star match-winners since 2013 and whenever they have been dismissed early especially during run-chases, the Men In Blue have gone on to win most of the matches. Meanwhile, the Delhi cricketer was last seen in action during the home bilateral ODI series against Australia earlier this year. He had injured his shoulder while fielding during the series decider at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as a result of which he could not bat in the second innings and was also ruled out of the away series against New Zealand that followed.

The elegant left-handed batsman was retained by the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. Delhi had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, a new-look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had made it to the playoffs for the first time after 2012.

READ: Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals How He Had Made The Aussie Bowlers Toil In The 2017 Ranchi Test