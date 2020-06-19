Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals How He Had Made The Aussie Bowlers Toil In The 2017 Ranchi Test

Cheteshwar Pujara has revealed how he and Wriddhiman Saha had given a tough time to Australia during the Ranchi Test match in the 2016/17 season. India were oozing with confidence going into that contest after having comprehensively won the previous Test in Bangalore defending a paltry 188 to level the four-match series.

' I could see the tiredness in their eyes': Cheteshwar Pujara

“So it must have been very difficult for them but they kept at it with a lot of energy. As a batsman, I always love such challenges. Towards the end when we scored more than 500, I could see the tiredness in their eyes. I still have to give them credit. They were running in throughout and trying their best to get us out”, said Pujara while interacting on Sony Ten Pit Stop. “But the important thing was the partnership with Saha. Without him, I don’t think we would have achieved such a big total. At the same time, it was a pitch which didn’t have much for the bowlers. They (the Aussie bowlers) have always needed some pace from the pitch to beat the batsman.”

The Test specialist had scored a solid 525-ball 202. Despite some exceptional performances from both sides, the Test match ended in a stalemate and India won the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 by winning the series decider at Dharamsala. The Saurashtra cricketer continued his splendid form against Australia when Virat Kohli & Co. had toured Down Under in the 2018/19 season. He scored closed to 600 runs as India registered their first-ever Test series win Down Under to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The number-three batsman will be expected to replicate the same performance when India visit Australia later this year for a four-match Test series.

Can India create history once again?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

READ: Rohit Sharma Recalls 'never-seen-before' World T20 2007 Celebrations From Indian Fans

(Image Courtesy: AP)