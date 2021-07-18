Shikhar Dhawan Opines On Playing Kul-Cha In Final XI, Says 'best Performer Will Play'

Shikhar Dhawan, India's stand-in captain for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, has shared his opinion on playing Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal together once again. Dhawan, while speaking to the press ahead of the first ODI on July 18, said the management will field the best playing XI and will play the spinner they feel will perform best in the conditions. The Indian opener stated that not every player will get the opportunity to play in the upcoming series, adding "we will play who we feel will perform best".

"They both share great chemistry, Kuldeep and Chahal. They have won so many matches and so many series for us and they are bowling really well and even Rahul Chahar is also a great spinner as well as Krunal Pandya. We have got a bunch of boys who are very good spinners and bowling really well. They are on top of their game and fitness and yeah, I am sure you will see them doing well and taking wickets," Dhawan said.

Kuldeep and Chahal have not played together since the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England. Their last international match as spin pair for India came against New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup, which the Men in Blue lost. Dhawan also stated that there is healthy competition on the side, especially for the opening slot. Dhawan said it is a good sign for the team as healthy competition help players improve their skills and push them to give their best. Dhawan said he wants the team to win against Sri Lanka, adding "If they perform well in the series, it will automatically open doors for them in the future".

India and Sri Lanka are slated to play a three-match ODI series and as many T20I matches. The series was earlier scheduled to begin on July 13 but due to the COVID-19 crisis inside the Sri Lanka camp, the clash had to be postponed. Shikhar Dhawan will lead a new-look Indian side as captain with Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his deputy and Rahul Dravid as head coach.

India and Sri Lanka's squad

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Sri Lanka's squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice-captain) Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.

(Image Credit: BCCI/Twitter)

