Shikhar Dhawan Remembers Galwan Valley Sacrifice Of Indian Soldiers On 1st Anniversary

India's batting star Shikhar Dhawan recently took to his social media accounts to pay homage to the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash against Chinese troops. Things between the two nations heated up when the Chinese army objected to India's road construction in the Galwan river valley. Reportedly, 20 Indian soldiers were killed after an aggressive face-off against the Chinese on June 15, 2020. On the Galwan Valley 1st anniversary, Dhawan dedicated a special message for the deceased.

Galwan Valley 1st anniversary: Shikhar Dhawan posts a heartfelt tribute

The fierce hand-to-hand battle between the Indian and Chinese troops fueled a major military conflict between the two neighbouring countries. The incident led to increased tensions between the countries, and several pundits even predicted a second Indo-China war. As many as 20 Indian soldiers, mainly from the 16th Bihar regiment lost their lives in the violent face-off.

Taking to his social media accounts, Shikhar Dhawan posted a picture of the the 20 soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the battle. The cricket star also gave the a 'big salute'. Here is how the southpaw paid tribute to the army officers who died in the India-China fight last year at the Galwan Valley:

Remembering our brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the country. A big salute. #GalwanValley pic.twitter.com/ueX0cMEAB2 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 15, 2021

India vs Sri Lanka series

Shikhar Dhawan will next be seen in action leading the Indian team in six white-ball matches in Sri Lanka. The two cricketing nations will battle it ouf in 3 ODIS and as many T20Is in the month of July. All six matches will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Here is the India vs Sri Lanka schedule:

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: July 13, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: July 16, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: July 18, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: July 21, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: July 23, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: July 25, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

IPL news

As per the latest IPL news, the remaining portion of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to resume on September 19. After being suspended for more than a month, the IPL 2021 return will be hosted in the UAE where the first game of the remaining season will take place. A total of 31 matches, including the playoffs and the final will be played in the gulf country.

NEWS 🚨 : BCCI to conduct remaining matches of VIVO IPL in UAE.



More details here - https://t.co/r7TSIKLUdM #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/q3hKsw0lkb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2021

Image source: Shikhar Dhawan Instagram