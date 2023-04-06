Shikhar Dhawan Continues To Knock On Selectors Door, Achieves Huge IPL Record Before Kohli

Shikhar Dhawan's resurgence in the 16th season of the Indian Premier League could finally lead Punjab Kings to their glory days in IPL 2023. The Indian opener played an explosive inning of 86 as Punjab defeated Rajasthan Royal by five wickets to record consecutive wins in IPL. With his knock, the PBKS captained breached a unique record at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

PBKS vs RR: Shikhar Dhawan became a member of an illustrious list

The opener became the first-ever player to reach 800 boundaries in IPL as he hit nine boundaries in his almost flawless inning against Rajasthan. Dhawan also became a member of an illustrious list as he is the third batsman after David Warner and Virat Kohli to record fifty or more fifty-plus scores in the cash-rich league.

Despite Punjab edging out Rajasthan Dhawan's innings earned a lot of criticism as he started pretty slowly with Prabsimran Singh being at the forefront of the batting lineup. The youngster slammed his maiden IPL fifty and only after the first 30 balls he decided to open up his stance as he started hitting the bowlers all over the ground.

With the ICC Cricket World Cup approaching fast, Dhawan should provide a healthy selection headache to the selectors if he maintains his current form.

Punjab Kings' full squad for IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

