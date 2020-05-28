Shikhar Dhawan Reveals How Pakistan Fans Hurled Taunts At Him During 2015 WC Opener

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan said that the Pakistan fans had pressurised him during India's World Cup 2015 opener that was played at the Adelaide Oval. The Men In Blue were the defending champions having won the coveted trophy on home soil in 2011 under the captaincy of the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

'Tu toh 15 runs banake out hojayega': Shikhar Dhawan

During a recent interaction with star cricketers of the Indian women's team Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues on their show named 'Double Trouble', Dhawan went on to say that when he was walking down at the venue, the Pakistan fans were shouting, 'Tu oh 15 runs banake out hojayega' as he tried his level best not to get carried away under pressure. Shikhar then revealed that he was the one who had the last laugh as the same people clapped for him on his way back to the pavilion after he had scored 73 runs.

The southpaw also added that he was under a tremendous amount of pressure against Pakistan because of the environment on the ground. Recalling that epic clash against the neighbouring country, the Delhi cricketer added that he was not in good form heading into that contest as he had not performed well in the tri-series Down Under that had preceded the quadrennial event.

India register 6-0 win over Pak in World Cups.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Suresh Raina went on to score a 54-ball 76 as India posted a competitive score of 300 riding on Kohli's stellar innings of 107 and Dhawan's sensational 73. In reply, Pakistan were reduced to 103/5 but a fighting 76 from then captain Misbah-ul-Haq meant that the Men In Green could manage in getting to 224. The MS Dhoni-led side won the match by 76 runs at the Adelaide Oval and thereby, continued their winning streak against the arch-rivals. It was their sixth win over the neighbours at the showpiece event.

India were the defending champions coming into the tournament. They had an outstanding World Cup where they won seven consecutive matches including the quarterfinal against Bangladesh. Nonetheless, a lopsided loss against the hosts and eventual winners Australia in the semi-final brought curtains down on their successful campaign.

