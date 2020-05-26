Shikhar Dhawan Lauds Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood For Championing Migrant Workers' Cause

The coronavirus pandemic has massively impacted the lives of people across the globe. India has been one of the worst-hit countries by the deadly virus. The nation has seen 140,000 cases being registered with more than 4,000 people falling prey to the virus. The ever-increasing number is shocking despite the country being in lockdown since March 24.

Shikhar Dhawan lauds Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers

Moreover, the migrant workers have suffered the most due to it as they are left with no work and no way to reach their homes. With all the modes of transport shut, a huge number of migrant workers decided to native places on foot. And unfortunately, it is still happening with a lot of helpless workers walking their way to reach their home and meet their families. There's not much an individual can do to change the situation but there are some considerate people who have led the way by providing the migrants with the required food and water.

However, if there's one person who has been at the forefront in helping out these migrants, it is Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. The Dabangg star has been helping the migrant workers to reach their homes by arranging hundreds of buses and has also distributed food and groceries to the poor and needy people with the help of his childhood friend Niti Goel. Sonu Sood has received plaudits for his generosity and thoughtful gesture.

On Sunday, another person joined the list of admirers of Sonu Sood. India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan lauded Sonu Sood's efforts for helping the people during these tough times and also saluted him.

A big salute to you @SonuSood for your heroic efforts in making sure stranded migrant workers get to reach their homes. 🙏🏻👌🏻 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 25, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan opens up on one of his favourite innings

During a recent Instagram live session with star Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews, Shikhar Dhawan recalled his Test debut where he had scored a magnificent 187 against Australia when they had toured India during the 2012/13 season. Shikhar Dhawan went on to say that was one of the best innings where he had played a knock of 187 on his Test debut. Shikhar Dhawan then mentioned that scoring against Australia is always a big thing coming from an Asian team as it always carries a lot of weightage. Shikhar Dhawan then revealed that he enjoyed playing the Aussie fast bowlers and Mohali remains one of his favourite grounds.

The southpaw further added that was timing the ball so nicely and there was a rhythm to his innings. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan also admitted he had no idea that he had created a record for scoring the fastest century in the debut match.

Coming back to the Mohali Test match, Australia were bowled out for 408 in their first innings after winning the toss and electing to bat first. In reply, India scored 499 riding on Shikhar Dhawan's splendid 187. The visitors in their second innings were dismissed for 223 to set India a target of 135, which the hosts chased down with six wickets in hand.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP