Shikhar Dhawan Surpasses MSD & Raina To Become India's Third-highest Run-getter In T20Is

Shikhar Dhawan has created an individual record after India's six-wicket win in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Dhawan is now India's third-highest run-getter in the shortest format of the game.

Dhawan surpasses the likes of MS Dhoni & Suresh Raina

Dhawan had achieved this feat after his stellar knock of 52 on Sunday night. He now has 1,641 runs in the T20I format and has surpassed the likes of former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (1617) and veteran middle-order batsman Suresh Raina (1605) respectively. It has taken 'Gabbar' only 63 matches to be the Indian team's third-highest run-getter in the shortest format of the game. Dhoni (98 matches) and Raina (78 matches) have already retired from the international level.

Meanwhile, the top two spots are occupied by skipper Virat Kohli and his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma respectively. Kohli occupies the top spot with 2843 runs from 84 matches whereas, the 'Hitman' takes the second spot with 2773 runs from 108 games.

The fifth spot is currently occupied by India's makeshift limited-overs vice-captain KL Rahul (1542 runs from 44 games) and he might become the fourth-highest run-scorer for the Men In Blue in T20Is if he manages to score 76 in the dead-rubber third and final T20I against Australia at the SCG on Tuesday.

READ: Natarajan Elated With 'first Series Win For India' After Team's Victory Against Australia

Can India register a clean sweep?

The Virat Kohli-led side would be hoping to register a clean sweep by winning Tuesday's dead rubber while the hosts would be looking to salvage pride by managing a consolation win.

In case Kohli & Co. do manage to win the contest, they will be whitewashing the Aussies in their own backyard for the second time after the 2015/16 season where the Men In Blue under the charismatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni had whitewashed the Aussies 3-0. Kohli on the other had would be eager to equal his predecessor's record and find a name in history books by achieving this unique feat.

(Photo Credit: Twitter/ICC)

READ: Kane Williamson Tied With Virat Kohli At No.2 In The Recent ICC Test Rankings For Batsmen

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.