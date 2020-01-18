Shikhar Dhawan Takes Over Chahal TV; Speaks To Rahul About His Match-winning Knock

KL Rahul, who had a dream debut as a full-time keeper-batsman with a 52-ball-80 and three dismissals in the second ODI against Australia on Friday, spoke to Shikhar Dhawan about his match-winning performance. KL Rahul scored 80 runs off 52 balls, including six boundaries and three sixes and also had tremendous impact behind the stumps. Shikhar Dhawan, who took over Chahal TV asked Rahul the effect on his performance with regard to fluctuating position. Rahul stated it to be a learning experience and said,

"The last one-month eas a build-up, I was performing decency and I used my form. I was ready to bat at number 4. You get to learn a lot when you bat out of your comfort."



Rahul's batting at No 5 and his ability to also open the innings and keep wickets decently has opened an option for skipper Virat Kohli in case the profligate Rishabh Pant fails to make his chances count in the run-up to the World T20 in Australia. Highlighting his experience of keeping the wicket, Rahul said that he didn't get enough opportunity back in the time. "Didn't get the opportunity to keep back in U-19. But I was always ready when I got a chance to keep wickets for the Indian side," Rahul said.

Rahul further hailed the Feilding displayed by the team in reference to Manish Pandey's blinder, asserting it to be one of the reasons for their victory. Manish Pandey took a spectacular catch to get rid of the last match's centurion David Warner during the second ODI at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.

KL Rahul Effects Lightening-fast Stumping To Get Rid Of Aaron Finch

KL Rahul, who starred with the bat during the first innings, also made a tremendous impact behind the stumps in the second ODI against Australia at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. Rahul is a makeshift wicket-keeper for Rishabh Pant, who has been ruled out of the contest due to a concussion accounted for skipper Aaron Finch who was the centurion of the last match.

This happened in the 16th over of Australia's run chase which was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. On the very first delivery, the left-arm spinner bowled a flighted delivery outside off stump. Finch supposedly attempted to play a cover-drive or an inside out shot as he came out of his crease. However, KL Rahul dislodged the bails within the blink of an eye.

The umpires referred the matter to the third umpire who had gone through multiple replays. Replays showed that the batsman's leg was on the crease when the bails had come off.

