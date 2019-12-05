The Debate
The Debate
Shikhar Dhawan Turns 34: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Lead Birthday Wishes On Twitter

Cricket News

Shikhar Dhawan turns 34: Teammates and fans of the cricketer took to social media to wish the opening batsman. Dhawan has played 34 Tests and 133 ODIs so far.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shikhar Dhawan

As Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his 34th birthday on December 5, wishes came pouring in for the Indian opener on Twitter. Cricketers and fans alike took to the micro-blogging site to wish the dashing batsman as he recovers from his leg injury. Here, we take a look at some of the wishes posted by his fans and teammates on Twitter.

Also Read | IND Vs SA T20 Series 2019: Cricket Updates Of India Vs South Africa

Shikhar Dhawan birthday: Twitter flooded with wishes for the cricketer

Also Read | Vernon Philander Wants Senior Proteas Players To Lead Charge Vs India

Also Read | India Vs South Africa T20I Series: Three Best Moments For Team India

India vs West Indies T20Is

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan was initially selected in India’s squad for the upcoming limited-overs home series against West Indies. However, a leg injury prompted him to miss out on the series and the maverick left-hander has now been replaced by Sanju Samson. West Indies tour of India will begin with the first of three T20Is on December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The opening T20 clash will be followed by two more fixtures on December 8 and December 11. Overall, West Indies will play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. The ODI series will be played between December 15 and December 22.

Also Read | India Vs South Africa: India Firm Favourites Feels Sourav Ganguly

Published:
