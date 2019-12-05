Shikhar Dhawan Turns 34: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Lead Birthday Wishes On Twitter

As Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his 34th birthday on December 5, wishes came pouring in for the Indian opener on Twitter. Cricketers and fans alike took to the micro-blogging site to wish the dashing batsman as he recovers from his leg injury. Here, we take a look at some of the wishes posted by his fans and teammates on Twitter.

Also Read | IND Vs SA T20 Series 2019: Cricket Updates Of India Vs South Africa

Shikhar Dhawan birthday: Twitter flooded with wishes for the cricketer

Happy birthday mera jatta 🤗 have a blast and keep smiling always 👌 @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/cT01pvPolV — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 5, 2019

Shikhi bhai!! Wishing you lots of love and joy on your birthday 🎂😄 @SDhawan25 #HappyBirthdayShikhar pic.twitter.com/FxLJL5hLFW — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 5, 2019

Wishing you a year full of success & happiness, Happy Birthday @SDhawan25 shikhi bhai 🤗 pic.twitter.com/eqUMECk3WQ — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) December 5, 2019

Also Read | Vernon Philander Wants Senior Proteas Players To Lead Charge Vs India

Happy birthday Shikhar bro @SDhawan25, have a great one 🤗 pic.twitter.com/4wiNh6sHFR — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 5, 2019

Happy birthday brother @SDhawan25. May this birthday bring lots of happiness & success your way my gem. pic.twitter.com/wbnsVS3QFq — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 5, 2019

Also Read | India Vs South Africa T20I Series: Three Best Moments For Team India

Happy birthday Shikhar Dhawan or Shikhar tak jao cricket me 🎂🏏🇮🇳💪❤️ — Nishu (@NishuSi29379361) December 5, 2019

Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan pic.twitter.com/e7YBAYbVgN — VIRAT (@VIRAT57465313) December 5, 2019

India vs West Indies T20Is

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan was initially selected in India’s squad for the upcoming limited-overs home series against West Indies. However, a leg injury prompted him to miss out on the series and the maverick left-hander has now been replaced by Sanju Samson. West Indies tour of India will begin with the first of three T20Is on December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The opening T20 clash will be followed by two more fixtures on December 8 and December 11. Overall, West Indies will play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. The ODI series will be played between December 15 and December 22.

Also Read | India Vs South Africa: India Firm Favourites Feels Sourav Ganguly