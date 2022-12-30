Team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant continues to receive treatment in a hospital after suffering a horrific car crash en route to Roorkee on December 30. Soon after the incident, the BCCI released a detailed statement to give an update on the extent of injuries suffered by the 25-year-old.

The BCCI wrote that Pant had suffered 'two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and abrasion injuries on his back.' They also added that Pant had hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe. As Pant continues to be treated at the Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre, an old piece of advice from Indian teammate Shikhar Dhawan has resurfaced.

Shikhar Dhawan told Rishabh Pant to 'drive carefully' in 2019

Following Rishabh Pant's terrifying accident, several fans took to social media and put up an old video of Shikhar Dhawan giving some sane advice to Rishabh Pant. In the video, Pant asks Dhawan if the 37-year-old has some advice for him. In reply, Dhawan says, "Drive carefully.' After hearing Dhawan's earlier advice, several fans wrote that had Pant only listened to the 37-year-old, he would not have met with this accident.

Shikhar Dhawan gave Rishabh Pant right advice about driving. pic.twitter.com/XxFRE5K74j — Ami ✨ (@kohlifanAmi) December 30, 2022

Fortunately for Pant, he escaped by only suffering minor injuries considering the sheer impact of the accident. The BCCI had issued a detailed statement earlier in the day to confirm the injuries suffered by the 25-year-old. "India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries," read a statement from the BCCI.

Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, and a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment," the statement added.

Pant was travelling to Roorkee to meet his relatives when he met with an accident, wherein his car crashed into the railings of the divider. Ever since the news of his accident came out, several members of the cricketing fraternity have voiced their concern for Team India's wicketkeeper.