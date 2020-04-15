Shoaib Akhtar Accuses Andrew Flintoff Of 'rude Tarzan And Jane Sledge' In 2005 Test

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was one of the quickest bowlers of his time. Shoaib Akhtar was a nightmare for any batsman in the world at that time. Shoaib Akhtar was simply unplayable when he got going. With his lethal pace and swing, he wreaked havoc during his peak.

Shoaib Akhtar reveals Andrew Flintoff's sledge that motivated him

Recently, Shoaib Akhtar credited former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff for resurrecting his Pakistan career. Back in 2005-06, England toured Pakistan for a three-match Test series and Shoaib Akhtar ended up as the leading wicket-taker in the series. Shoaib Akhtar grabbed 17 wickets with a five-wicket haul in the last match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Reminiscing an incident from that series, Shoaib Akhtar said that Andrew Flintoff charged him up and reignited the fire inside him with his rude behaviour. Shoaib Akhtar said that Andrew Flintoff used the popular movie Tarzan’s reference to mock him and his bowling. After getting riled up by those the Englishman's sledge, Shoaib Akhtar pledged to hurt the England players with his pace and bounce.

Shoaib Akhtar said in TalkSport’s podcast with Andrew Flintoff that people used to get under his skin badly at times. He added that he has faced many problems with his own team management and batsmen alike. The 'Rawalpindi Express' further said that he was thankful to Andrew Flintoff saying if it hadn't been for him, his career would have been over a long time ago. Akhtar also said that in that series against England, the way Flintoff treated him motivated him enough to get back into the side.

Andrew Flintoff said to Shoaib Akhtar that he looked like a Tarzan, but bowled like Jane. Akhtar replied that this Jane can bowl fast. He added that he further went to Steve Harmison and said that he was going to hurt them. Harmison retaliated saying they would hurt him back. Akhtar also said that he was determined to go after Andrew Flintoff.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHOAIB AKHTAR TWITTER