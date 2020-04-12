Kris Srikkanth On The Similarity He Sees Between Legendary Kapil Dev And Virat Kohli

Krishnamachari Srikkanth has come forward and said that he finds a similarity in the leadership skills of current Indian skipper Virat Kohli and India's 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev.

'I see a tremendous...': Kris Srikkanth

While speaking on one of the shows of the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Srikkanth said that he both played as well as played under the legendary Kapil Dev and then compared the World-Cup winning all-rounder with the batting megastar Kohli by saying that he sees a tremendous amount of self-belief in the Indian captain. Kris Srikkanth had said this while interacting with India's former Test specialist VVS Laxman and former English skipper Nasser Hussain.

The impact of COVID-19 on sporting events

All the major sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic. The big global events like the UEFA Euro Cup 2020 and the Tokyo Olympic Games have been postponed to the summer of 2021 while the showpiece event of world tennis i.e. the Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled for the first time since World War II.

Coming back to cricket, the semi-final and final matches of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been postponed as well. The bilateral ODI series between India and South Africa have been rescheduled at a later date whereas, the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has tentatively been postponed to April 15.

