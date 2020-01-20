Shoaib Akhtar Calls Virat Kohli's India Better Than Sourav Ganguly's 2000s Team

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said that Team India, led by Virat Kohli bullied the visiting Australian side in a series which was a matter of pride for the Men in Blue. A century from opener Rohit Sharma and a fine half-century by skipper Virat Kohli helped India beat Australia by 7 wickets in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Akhtar expressed his views on his YouTube channel after the match.

Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Virat Kohli's Number 4 Move, Calls It A Big Reality Check For India

Ind vs Aus: Shoaib Akhtar rates Virat Kohli's team better than Sourav Ganguly's

Shoaib Akhtar said that Virat Kohli is an exceptional leader and very tough mentally. Akhtar also said that Kohli doesn't give up after setbacks and his boys know how to mount a comeback under pressure. He further added that the series was a battle of pride and this new Indian team was not like the one in his playing days. Akhtar played at a time when India was led predominantly by the current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. The former Pakistan pacer was also full of praise for Rohit Sharma by saying that he milked the Australian bowlers around with ease.

Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar Backs Sourav Ganguly To Protect Asian Nations From ICC's 4-day Tests Move

Ind vs Aus: Shoaib Akhtar slams Virat Kohli for batting at No.4

Earlier, Shoaib Akhtar had slammed Indian skipper Virat Kohli for coming out to bat at No.4 during the 1st ODI at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Speaking on his YouTube channel in his recently published video, Akhtar categorically states that India's skipper Virat Kohli cannot come out to bat at the No.4 position and said that India had to revisit their plans and strategies to overcome the mighty Australians. India tasted an embarrassing 10 wicket defeat at the hands of Australia.

Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar Shocked At Bangladesh's Acceptance To Play In Pakistan, Suspects Barter Deal

India vs Australia: Men in Blue complete series victory at the Chinnaswamy

On Sunday, India completed a comprehensive 7-wicket win against Australia in the third and final ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium at Bengaluru, sealing the series 2-1. Rohit Sharma led the chase from the front, as he brought up his 29th ODI ton as well as surpassed the 9000-run mark in the limited-overs format of the game. By doing that he became the second-fastest batsman to get there and overtook Sourav Ganguly in the list. Virat Kohli came very close to his 44th ton before Josh Hazlewood got rid of the Indian skipper. From there on, Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey took over the reins and completed the win for the home side.

Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar Squeamish On Naming Kaneria's Discriminators, Says '2020 Isn't 1920'