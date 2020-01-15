Shoaib Akhtar Slams Virat Kohli's Number 4 Move, Calls It A Big Reality Check For India

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar slammed Indian skipper Virat Kohli for coming out to bat in the 28th over at number four as India tasted an embarrassing defeat in the hands of Australia on Tuesday. With all three of India's openers - Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul playing in the XI, skipper Virat Kohli decided to demote himself to number four position, possibly costing the hosts the match as Australia smothered India to a ten-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With India's bowlers unable to find any form of breakthroughs for the side, the unstoppable duo of Warner and Finch smashed centuries to guide Australia to a clinical win over India.

'Kohli cannot come out to bat in the 28th over'

Speaking on his YouTube channel in his recently published video, Shoaib Akhtar categorically states that India's skipper Virat Kohli cannot come out to bat at the number four position and said that India had to revisit their plans and strategies in order to overcome the mighty Australians. Shoaib Akhtar pointed out at the fate of the Indian bowlers who were smashed all around the park by Finch and Warner, taking every bowler including Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav to the cleaners. The Rawalpindi express also pointed out how the toss was a crucial factor and explained how India had gone on to lose the game following the loss at toss. Shoaib Akhtar signed off his video by saying that India could take the series 2-1 but had to come back with a lot of vengeance if they needed to overcome Australia.

'Outplayed in all departments'

"We were totally outplayed in all departments. It's a strong Australian team, if you don't play well, they could hurt you. We saw that with the bat in hand. We didn't get enough runs. I thought we were too respectful at certain phases and it cost us. Can't do that against a team like Australia. This is a chance for the team to bounce back but as I said, credit to Australia today. International cricket is always priceless. The experience you get in any format does well for you when you play other formats. The game time you get is important. If you perform in any format, it gives you confidence for the other formats. Today was one of those days when we weren't allowed to get into the game at all. (On him at no.4) We've had this discussion many times in the past as well, due to the way KL has been batting. We've tried to fit him into the team. Having said that, it hasn't gone our way when I have batted at no.4, so we have to see how it goes. At the same time, it's about giving opportunities to the other guys. People need not panic for just this one game. I think I am allowed to experiment a bit", said Indian skipper Virat Kohli at the post-match presentation.

