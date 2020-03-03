Shoaib Akhtar Calls Fakhar Zaman 'Brainless' For His Poor Batting Approach In PSL

Shoaib Akhtar has criticized both the Pakistan team as well as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) so many times in the past on his YouTube channel. After all, who can forget him bashing the Men In Green after their humiliating loss at the hands of arch-rivals India in World Cup 2019? Akhtar did not even shy away from expressing his disappointment when a member of the Karachi Kings was seen using his phone in the dugout during the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Cricket League (PSL) which had stirred controversy. Now, Akhtar has criticized Fakhar Zaman for his poor batting performance in PSL.

'He is brainless': Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar on his Youtube channel called Pakistani opening batsman 'brainless' after he has failed miserably in the ongoing edition of the PSL. Zaman, who the hero of Pakistan's maiden ICC Champions Trophy triumph in 2017 has only managed to score a meager 74 runs in three matches at a strike-rate of 125.42. The left-hander represents Lahore Qalandars in PSL. Speaking about the southpaw, the 'Rawalpindi Express' said that he does not have brains as his opening partner Chris Lynn who is already playing quickfire knocks at one end then all Zaman needs to do is slow down a bit.

At the same time, the pace icon also added that Lynn is not someone like West Indian legend and two-time world champion Sir Vivian Richards and that the Australian power-hitting batsman plays where there is equal bounce like Australia. The former speedster was also critical of the Lahore Qalandars batsmen by saying that they only believe in senseless hitting.

