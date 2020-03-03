Under-fire Virat Kohli Gets Support From Surprise Corner; '70 100s' Booms Inzamam-Ul-Haq

Former Pakistan coach and skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq lashed out at Indian skipper Virat Kohli's critics for their hue and cry over his poor form in New Zealand after India were defeated 2-0 in the Test series. Skipper Virat Kohli had a forgettable series with the Kiwis in the red-ball format, scoring just 38 runs in two games. Inzamam-ul-Haq took to his YouTube channel to express that he was amazed by people questioning the technique of a player who had already scored 70 international centuries and backed Virat Kohli to make a strong comeback from his poor string of scores.

Inzamam-ul-Haq hits Virat Kohli's critics for a six

Talking on the latest video on his Youtube channel, Inzamam-ul-Haq said that it was wrong to blame Virat Kohli single-handedly for India's loss and questioned the form of the rest of the players. Inzamam-ul-Haq said that Virat Kohli's 'rough patch' was just a parcel of the game and that people should accept it instead of making hue and cry about it. The former Pakistan coach cum selector backed Virat Kohli's technique and said that the Indian skipper need not make any changes to his technique. Touting Virat Kohli to be a 'strong-minded' player, Inzamam-ul-Haq said that he believes Virat Kohli will make a strong comeback

New Zealand whitewash India

India who had begun their day at 90/6 were eventually bundled out for 124 as the Indian lower-order batsmen could not hang around for too long after showing some resistance as they ended up setting a target of 132 for the Kiwis for a series win. In reply, the hosts seemed to be in a hurry to complete the formalities as openers Tom Latham (52) and Tom Blundell (55) added 103 runs for the opening wicket. India did strike back with three quick wickets as Bumrah picked two of them but it was too little too late as the victory was a foregone conclusion for Kohli & Co. by that point. In the end, Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls completed the formalities as New Zealand registered a comfortable seven-wicket win to whitewash India in the two-match Test series.

