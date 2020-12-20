Shoaib Akhtar Pins T20 Series Loss Against NZ On 'immature' Pakistan Batting & Board

As New Zealand clinched the three-match T20 series against Pakistan with a 9-wicket victory on Sunday, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar unleased an unsparing attack on the visitors. The former speedster criticised the touring party for showing 'immaturity' on the field and pinned the loss on failed batting, management and the board. Akhtar has been critical of the Pakistan management and board on several occasions.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Akhtar said, "The maturity shown by the Pakistan cricket team is not even what club level players show. Club level cricketers have a better understanding of the game than them. I do not even understand where Pakistan is heading. Immature batting, immature management, immature PCB." Highlighting the fact that Kane Williamson has been New Zealand's captain for 5 years and implying consistency, Akhtar cited the frequent changes in the Pakistan management and board as a reason for the team's failed performances.

He also came down heavily upon the batting lineup and criticised the batsmen for not placing the ball properly. Apart from veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez, none of the batsmen crossed the 30-run mark. "They were looking one way and hitting the ball other way. There was no placement, no gaps. The stadium was small they could have played down the ground. Learn something from Hafeez, the way he was playing. We were trying to show India how to play bad cricket. Shameful! The youngsters should have a bit of immaturity. It did not seem like it was Pakistan playing," Akhtar said.

New Zealand clinch a comfortable victory

In-form Tim Seifert top-scored with 84 runs as he teamed up with skipper Kane Williamson for a 129-run partnership to steer New Zealand to a nine-wicket win over Pakistan in the second Twenty20 international Sunday and clinch an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Williamson finished 57 not out in his return to the short format as New Zealand overtook Pakistan's total of 163-6 with four balls to spare.

Seifert took his runs from only 63 balls with eight fours and three sixes, unleashing a wide variety of shots on a flat wicket against a Pakistan attack that struggled to find consistently challenging lengths. Earlier, veteran Mohammad Hafeez was left unbeaten on 99, his highest score in 98 T20 internationals, as Pakistan again fell short of a challenging total.

