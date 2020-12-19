India Vs Australia: Sehwag Takes A Dig At India's Pathetic Batting In The 2nd Innings

Virender Sehwag expressed his disappointment after India's lacklustre batting performance in the second innings of the first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. Beginning the day at 9/1, the visitors were reduced to 36/9 after Australia's frontline pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood made merry with the new ball in hand. With this meagre score, India set up a pretty unwanted team record in their cricketing history.

'Surrender kar diye': Virender Sehwag

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Viru had posted an image from the 2012 Indian crime film 'Gangs of Wasseypur' where one of the lead actors had said 'Surrender Karne Aaye Hain'. The former vice-captain then added that Kohli & Co. have indeed surrendered as it was the earliest six wickets that they had lost in Test history. Nonetheless, the 2011 World Cup winner also added that the fans should have some hopes from the Indian team and should expect a miracle in the fourth innings.

19/6 , the earliest 6 wickets India have lost in their test history.

Surrender kar diye bilkul yaar.

Par thodi umeed abhi bhi karni chahiye, kya pata, kuch jaadoo ho jaaye. pic.twitter.com/89r8z20ef8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 19, 2020

Australia rattle Indian batting line-up

Team India created an unwanted record after their humiliating batting performance against Australia in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday where neither of the batsmen managed to reach even double figures and the Men in Blue were eventually restricted to 36/9. India have now registered their lowest ever score in the game's longest format. Their previous lowest score in Test cricket was against England at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's back in June 1974.

Opener Mayank Agarwal was India's top-scorer with 9 runs.The travelling side declared their innings at 36/9 after tail-ender Mohammed Shami had to retire hurt. Shami was struck on his wrists by a vicious delivery from Pat Cummins with India having an 89-run lead. At this moment, the Aussies are in need of 90 runs in their effort to go 1-0 up in the four-match series and are currently 15/0 at dinner break.

