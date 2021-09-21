Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Monday slammed the England Cricket Board (ECB) over their decision to abandon the Pakistan tour. The former-cricketer turned chairman lashed out at the ECB decision and said that he was disappointed with the side. Former Pakistan cricketer and commentator Shoaib Akhtar also hit out at the England team decision and put out a video warning England as well as the New Zealand sides of facing Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The ECB pulled out of their upcoming series in Pakistan citing security concerns. The decision came only days after New Zealand abandoned their series against Pakistan and left the country. The PCB as well as former Pakistan legends did not take the decision well as both PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, as well as Shoaib Akhtar, put out statements calling out ECB on the decision, which put Pakistan’s busiest cricketing season in years tattered.

The PCB put out a video of Raja speaking on the matter and said that they were highly disappointed. Raja said, “Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will inshallah. A wake-up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses.” The PCB chairman also hit out at cricket's "western bloc" as he blamed New Zealand for abandoning the series in Pakistan without giving a proper reason.

Meanwhile, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar called out on the England team and said that the Pakistan team will see them in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Sharing a video on his Twitter account, Akhtar said that there are matches against India as well as others in the tournament where Pakistan must release their anger over the issue. “So England also refuses. It's ok guys, see you all at the T20 World Cup. Especially New Zealand,” the former pacer wrote. Earlier, former captain, Shahid Afridi had also hit out at the England team. He had said that he was confused by the decisions made as he insisted that 'Pakistan remains a safe place.'

On September 18, an extended 33-member New Zealand cricket squad left for Dubai on a chartered flight from Islamabad, a day after abandoning its entire tour of the country over security fears. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) called off the series in Pakistan abruptly on Friday just before the first One-Day International at the Rawalpindi stadium, citing they had received a serious threat. Neither the New Zealand board nor their government has shared the nature of the threat with the Pakistan government, security officials or the PCB. Pakistan cricket's woes doubled on Monday as England put out a statement calling off their tour of Pakistan due to security concerns. The ECB in its statement said that the safety of their players and support staff was of their utmost concern and that they were pulling out of the series.

