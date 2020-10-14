Shoaib Akhtar Reveals Misbah Ul Haq's Successor For Pak Chief Selector Job Before PCB Does

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar let slip the name of the person most likely to succeed Misbah-ul-Haq as the Pakistan Cricket team's next chief selector post after Misbah-ul-Haq announced his resignation. Shoaib Akhtar has not been silent about the myriad of problems in the Pakistan Ccicket team. In an interview on the 'Inside out with Yousaf Anjum' series on YouTube, the Pakistani firebrand even hinted that he himself might be well suited for the role. Akhtar said that while no one had approached him for the job, he was confident that people would want someone who thinks like him for the role.

Also Read | Misbah-ul-Haq Quits As PCB Chief Selector After Admitting To 'pressure' In Fulfilling Duty

From what my sources tell me, Muhammad Akram will be the new chief selector. Good luck to him on this tricky but important position. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 14, 2020

Also Read | Shoaib Akhtar Boasts Of Pakistani People Wanting Him To Become Next Chief Selector

Shoaib Akhtar predicts the next chief selector of the PCB

Less than an hour after Misbah-ul-Haq announced his retirement from the role of chief selector at a press conference, Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter disclosing who he believes will take over from Misbah-ul-Haq. In his tweet, Akhtar named Muhammad Akram, the current coach of the Peshawar Zalmi side. Muhammad Akram had a short cricketing career with Pakistan, playing 9 Tests and 23 ODIs for the side. Playing as a right-arm fast-medium bowler, Akram took 36 wickets across all formats from 1995-2001.

Shoab Akhtar himself was rumoured to be in contention for the spot that he has publicly admitted he wants. However, it seems that Muhammad Akram's selection is final, since Akhtar seems to have posted a second, congratulatory message for him. Akram has previously been a bowling coach for the Pakistan cricket team and has led the Peshawar Zalmi side to a PSL victory. There has been no official communication from the PCB on this note yet.

Muhammad Akram has done a great job with Peshawar Zalmi and other projects. I think he will be great for this position and will get good results for Pakistan. Good luck and best wishes and prayers for him. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 14, 2020

Also Read | Misbah Ul Haq And Azhar Ali's Meeting With Pak PM Imran Khan Infuriates PCB And Here's Why

Misbah-ul-Haq's reign as the chief selector of the PCB

Misbah-ul-Haq was given the dual roles of chief selector and head coach following Pakistan's dismal showing at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. In his press conference, he admitted to feeling under the pump as he negotiated his way through two such high profile roles. He said that he was stepping down from the chief selector's role so as to be able to devote his energy to his role as the head coach. He further added that he was would fully cooperate with the new selector, to help take Pakistan cricket to their older glory days.

Misbah-ul-Haq's tenure as the chief selector/head coach has been a rather dismal one. Under him, Pakistan lost their T20I series against Sri Lanka at home followed by back-to-back Test series and T20I series defeats in Australia. After the resumption of cricket, Pakistan travelled to England, where they were beaten by England in the Test series. Their best result has been the drawn T20I series against England.

Also Read | PCB Chief Ehsan Mani Against Indian Becoming ICC Chief Again, Labels Pak Better Than Aus

Image Credits: PCB and Shoaib Akhtar Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.