Shoaib Akhtar Says Hafeez Should Have Confronted PCB After Messing His COVID-19 Report

Shoaib Akhtar has said that Mohammad Hafeez should have confronted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after his second COVID-19 test result was declared negative. It had so happened that the board had confirmed earlier this week about seven players being tested positive for COVID-19 which had also included Hafeez. However, after getting himself tested privately, the veteran all-rounder had taken to social media and confirmed that he has tested negative. Nonetheless, the middle-order batsman was once again tested positive in another round of tests conducted by his national cricket board.

'Should have confronted': Shoaib Akhtar

"PCB showed a bit of mismanagement, we just started doing random testing of players, now players have tested positive for coronavirus, the worst-hit area due to coronavirus is maybe Lahore, then it is Karachi. I am sure that if you keep on testing, you will get more and more positive results," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel. "Now, the tests are done, my advice to Hafeez was to go for the retest, but he should not have posted the result of his second Test on Twitter, he should have confronted the PCB, you should not get on bad terms with the board. The tour of England is important for Pakistan, we need to send our solid team there if we want to win the Test series," he added.

'Hafeez to undergo a third round of testing next week': PCB

PCB has revealed that the former captain along with five of his team-mates will be undergoing another test and if the result is negative, then they all be sent to England on a chartered plane.

As per reports, the six players including Hafeez who had tested negative will undergo a third round of testing next week and on returning negative, PCB will make arrangements for their departure for England series. Pakistan will be visiting England for a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match One Day International series from July 30 to September 2, 2020.

