Shoaib Akhtar Scared For Cricket's Future After Virat Kohli's India Dominates All Formats

India defeated New Zealand at the Eden Park on Sunday, January 26 to go 2-0 up in the 5-match T20I series. Fielding first, Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja first restricted the hosts to 132-5 from their 20 overs. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer then continued their fine form with the bat as the duo helped the ‘Men in Blue’ to overhaul New Zealand’s target with 15 balls to spare.

Shoaib Akhtar lauds Virat Kohli and co. ahead of NZ vs Ind 3rd T20I

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar praised Team India by describing them a ‘ruthless’ cricket team who can win from any situation. On his YouTube channel, the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ had some words of advice for New Zealand by saying they need to score big in order to stand any chance of winning against a batting line-up like India. Apart from praising India’s depth in batting, Shoaib Akhtar also spoke highly about the pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for their ability to create “fear” among the opposing batsmen.

Shoaib Akhtar added that under Virat Kohli, Team India is currently dominating the cricketing world across all formats. He expressed his concerns for world cricket by implying if India continues winning in this way, a global sport like cricket will lose its value if other teams do not put up a fight. Shoaib Akhtar cited the most recent example of New Zealand’s capitulation in both games of their ongoing home series against the visiting Indians.

NZ vs Ind 3rd T20I details

India and New Zealand will now collide in a third T20I of the five-match series. The upcoming 20-overs encounter is scheduled to be played on January 29 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Clinical performance by #TeamIndia to take a 2-0 lead in the series 🔥🙌 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/kYNGckrhjz — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2020

