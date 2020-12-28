Shoaib Akhtar Slams ICC And Claims They Are Only Interested In 'making Money'

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not including Pakistan players in any of the teams of the decade. The Pakistan veteran also accused the ICC saying that the apex-board is only interested in making money. While several players from different countries made the cut to the teams, not even a single Pakistan player managed to find his name in any of the teams.

Shoaib Akhtar accuses ICC of only thinking about money

The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade. And what a team it is! ⭐



A whole lot of 6️⃣-hitters in that XI! pic.twitter.com/AyNDlHtV71 — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Akhtar alleged that the ICC only thinks about money, sponsorships and TV rights. He added that the ICC introduced two new balls and three powerplays (in the ODI cricket) which has led to a downfall in the production of quality bowlers. Akhtar further asked where are fast bowlers like Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thomson, the Big Five of West Indies, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and leg-spinners?

According to Akhtar, all the aforementioned bowlers went away because the ICC commercialised and materialised cricket. The former cricketer accused the ICC of only wanting to earn money which is why they have allowed so many T20 leagues to get underway. Akhtar reckoned that the ICC just wants two World Cups in three years and more leagues.

The Rawalpindi Express opined that there is a big difference between today’s cricket and 70s' cricket. He added that if there is no Sachin vs Shoaib then what’s the point of watching cricket? Speaking about Babar Azam's exclusion from the ICC T20I Team of the Decade, Akhtar stated that there is no big player than the Pakistan captain when it comes to T20Is.

Akhtar reiterated that Azam is Pakistan's top-scorer and his averages show what he has done for the country even in comparison with Virat Kohli. The 45-year old said that it is embarrassing for Pakistan cricket and added that he is sure after watching his video the ICC will think that they have to announce the World Team of the Decade and not the IPL team.

ICC T20I Team of the Decade

Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (Captain), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Lasith Malinga.

ICC’s ODI Team of the Decade

Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, MS Dhoni (Captain), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, and Lasith Malinga.

ICC’s Test Team of the Decade

Alistair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (Captain), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, Ben Stokes, Ravi Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

SOURCE: SHOAIB AKHTAR INSTAGRAM

