Babar Azam Out Of First NZ Test, Mohammad Rizwan To Become Pakistan's 33rd Test Captain

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of their first Test line-up against New Zealand. The cricketer sustained a thumb injury during a training session and is yet to recover from the same. Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s vice-captain, will be leading his national side in Babar Azam’s absence.
Babar Azam sustained the injury on December 13, thus prompting the Pakistan team management to rule him out of the three-match T20I series against the hosts. Under the leadership of Shadab Khan, the ‘Men in Green’ lost the first two T20Is by five and nine wickets respectively to concede the series with a game to spare. The third T20I will now be played at Napier’s McLean Park on Tuesday, December 22.
🔸 A four-wicket haul for Tim Southee
🔸 A century partnership between Tim Seifert and Kane Williamson
🔸 A 2-0 lead for 🇳🇿 in the series
Speaking on Babar Azam’s injury, Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq told reporters that he is “confident and optimistic” about other players rising to the occasion in the first Test, thus referring to a possible inclusion of the uncapped Imran Butt in the playing XI. The 24-year-old is part of the expanded Test squad and he was the top run-getter in Pakistan’s 2019-20 first-class competition.
Rohail Nazir (capt & wk), Abdullah Shafiq, Amad Butt, Danish Aziz, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Malik.
Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah.
New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 first T20I: December 18 at Eden Park, Auckland
New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 second T20I: December 20 at Seddon Park, Hamilton
New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 third T20I: December 22 at McLean Park, Napier
New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 first Test: December 26-30 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 second Test: January 3-7 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
