Shoaib Akhtar Calls Pakistan U19 Fielding Pathetic, Praises Yashasvi Jaiswal For Century

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was a fearless bowler during his cricketing days. Even after retiring from the sport, he has never shied away from speaking his heart out. After a poor performance by the Pakistan U19 team against India U19 team in the semi-finals of ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, the Rawalpindi Express has taken a jibe at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On Sachin Tendulkar's Advice That Changed His Game

Ind vs Pak: Shoaib Akhtar speaks on Pakistan U19's performance

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal: Mumbai's Batting Sensation Is A Star For The Future

Ind vs Pak: Shoaib Akhtar praisesYashasvi Jaiswal

Praising Jaiswal's performance, Shoaib Akhtar said that the young Mumbai batsman will be a street smart cricketer and will fight for his place. Rajasthan Royals bought Jaiswal in the IPL auction. Shoaib Akhtar also said that Jaiswal has the power, passion and interest for the game. He said that he will represent the senior team.

Also Read: ‘Yashasvi Jaiswal Used To Sell Pani Puris’: Preity Zinta Lauds Despite Missing Out On Him

Ind vs Pak: Yashasvi Jaiswal hundred

Yashasvi scored an unbeaten 105 as India U19 defeated Pakistan U19 by 10 wickets. The win also ensured India U19's unbeaten streak in the competition. They will play their third successive final in the 2020 edition of the U19 World Cup. They also maintained their winning streak over Pakistan in the tournament history. They have won the last five matches. The Priyam Garg-led side will play either Bangladesh or New Zealand in the summit clash on February 09 (Sunday).

Speaking of Shoaib Akhtar, the superstar was famous for his toe-crushing yorkers and lethal bouncers. Along with Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar was a part of one of the best pace batteries of all time. The player took 178 wickets in Tests and 247 wickets in ODIs. Shoaib Akhtar's departure left a huge void in the Pakistan team and his absence is felt till date.

Solid performance by Pakistan U-19 team to reach the semi finals. Definitely we have a few prospects in this team who can go on to represent Pakistan in future. Well done boys, keep working hard. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 4, 2020

Also Read: IPL Auction Live Updates: U-19 Stars Priyam Garg, Yashasvi Jaiswal Become Millionaires