Throwback To Deepak Chahar's Line-up Wrecking Spell As Pacer Wins T20 Performance Of 2019

Deepak Chahar might have made his debut in Indian colours a bit late, but the Rajasthan-lad has never failed to impress with the ball whenever he has been presented with an opportunity, especially in the T20 format. Currently down with an injury, the pacer on Wednesday bagged the ICC T20I Performance of the Year award for his brilliant figures of 6/7 against Bangladesh in November 2019. Scouted by former India skipper MS Dhoni for the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, Chahar has been effective in striking early in the game.

Chahar's T20I Performance of the Year

Deepak Chahar had showcased an outstanding performance with the ball as his six-wicket haul had helped India register a 30-run win in the final T20I against at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on November 10. Chahar had a double delight i.e. apart from his six-wicket haul, he also bagged a hat-trick as well and gave away just seven runs.

The pacer had finished with figures of 6/7 from his 3.2 overs at an economy rate of 2.10. He sealed the game as well as the series for India as he castled Aminul Islam with a beautiful toe-crusher. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar also became the first Indian to take a hat-trick in T20Is.

BCCI's throwback video to the speedster's award-winning spell

ICC Cricket Awards

Apart from Deepak Chahar, Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the ICC's Spirit of Cricket Award and opener Rohit Sharma won the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award for his stupendous show with 5 centuries in the ICC Cricket World Cup and 7 ODI centuries in 2019. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes won the ICC Player of the Year award and Pat Cummins was adjourned the Test Cricketer of the Year. Australia's prodigy player Marnus Labuschagne won the ICC Emerging Player of the Year award.

