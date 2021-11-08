Shoaib Akhtar To Fight Pakistan TV's Rs 100 Mn Defamation Notice Legally: 'Won't Give Up'

Following Pakistan Television Corporation or PTV’s Rs 100 million defamation notice against him, former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has now hit out at the corporation. Reacting to the hefty defamation claim, Akhtar said that he was ‘disappointed’ with the action. The cricketer-turned analyst informed that he will fight the case in court. Earlier, PTV sent a Rs 100 million defamation notice to Akhtar after the latter resigned on air last month during a programme on PTV sports.

Reacting to the notice sent to him by the corporation, Shoaib Akhtar said that he was a ‘fighter’ and won’t give in without a legal fight. “Utterly Disappointed. After miserably failing to safeguard my respect & repute while I was working for PTV, they have now sent me a Recovery Notice. I am a fighter & will not give up & fight this legal battle. My lawyer @SalmanKNiazi1 will take this forward according to law,” the former Pakistan pacer said on Twitter.

Utterly Disappointed. After miserably failing to safeguard my respect & repute while i was working for PTV, they have now sent me a Recovery Notice. I am a fighter & will not give up & fight this legal battle. My lawyer @SalmanKNiazi1 will take this forward according to law. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 7, 2021

Akhtar was involved in a massive controversy on state-owned PTV as he walked out of a Live TV programme after the host asked him to leave on account of being 'oversmart and rude'. Shortly after, he then also resigned from his post as a cricket analyst and cited being treated badly and insulted on-air by host Nauman Niaz while other senior Cricketers were also present. Akhtar was present on the show as one of the experts to voice his opinions on Pakistan's five-wicket win over New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Shoaib Akhtar defamation notice

The Shoaib Akhtar PTV spat levelled up as the state-owned corporation on Monday sent a Rs 100 million defamation notice to Akhtar after his resignation. The broadcaster claimed that it is a violation of a clause and Shoaib's act has resulted in huge financial losses to the channel. As per ARY News, PTV in a notice stated, "As per clause 22, both sides shall have right to terminate his agreement by serving three months' written notice or payment in lieu thereof. Whereas, Shoaib Akhtar resigned on air on October 26 which has resulted in huge financial losses to PTV."

The notice said that the former pacer left Dubai during T20 Men's world cup transmission without any prior intimation to the PTVC management. "Besides, appearance on an Indian TV show along with Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also caused irreparable losses to PTV," it added.

The organisation has asked Shoaib Akhtar to pay Rs 100 million as damages along with a three-month salary which is equivalent to Rs 33,33,000, otherwise, PTV reserves its right to initiate legal proceedings" against former quick bowler before the court of competent jurisdiction. Earlier, the 'Rawalpindi Express' hit out at the corporation and said that it was hilarious to hear that PTV took him off-air, stating that he "resigned in front of 220 million Pakistanis and billions across the world." He also called PTV crazy and asked, "Who are they to off-air me?"

Image: Twitter/ AP