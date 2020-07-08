Shoaib Akhtar Surprisingly Trolled By Fans On Twitter For MS Dhoni Birthday Wish

The India-Pakistan cricketing rivalry is one of the most hotly contested ones in world cricket. Whenever the two countries play each other, tempers are sure to rise between the players and even the fans of the two countries. Something similar happened with former Pakistan player Shoaib Akhtar recently. Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter to make his MS Dhoni birthday wish on Tuesday. However, the pacer was later trolled by his own fans for making the MS Dhoni birthday wish online.

Please tell me how many Indian legend who tweet on our players birthday you need a little shame — SAQIB ALI TAIMOOR DOGAR (@SAQIBALITAIMOO3) July 7, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar Twitter: Pacer makes MS Dhoni birthday wish

On the MS Dhoni birthday occasion, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter to wish the former Indian captain. Shoaib Akhtar has been full of praise for MS Dhoni since many years and believes that he is amongst the best Indian cricketers to have ever played the game. Here is the Shoaib Akhtar Twitter wish for MS Dhoni -

Happy Birthday M.S.Dhoni. The sport would have missed out on a gem if you didn't play.

Have a good one buddy. #HappyBirthdayMSD pic.twitter.com/vARBD6I6Zu — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 7, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar Twitter post trolled by Pakistan fans after MS Dhoni birthday wish

IPL me phir b apko nai bulayen gay wo. Dhoni me thanx tak nai kehna apko. National prestige ka he kheyal Karen Shoaib Bhai — M Faizan Khan Akazai (@mohammad_akazai) July 7, 2020

However, soon after Shoaib Akhtar made his birthday wish, the former Pakistan player was trolled by fans online. Several players trolled Shoaib Akhtar for wishing Dhoni, as they accused him of forgetting about the India-Pakistan rivalry. One fan said that he was surprised to see cricketers from the Pakistan team wishing Dhoni. He claimed that they seem to have forgotten the time when MS Dhoni allegedly showed 'non-sportsmanship' last year by not winning the 2019 World Cup game that could have seen Pakistan qualify to the semi-finals of the tournament.

The fan was referring to the instance when Shoaib Akhtar had appealed to India to win the game against England, as it would have helped Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals via Net Run Rate. However, India ultimately lost the game, leading to many Pakistan fans believing the team lost the game on purpose. Another fan referred to the incident, saying that MS Dhoni was a despicable person.

Another fan trolled Shoaib Akhtar, saying that no matter how much you wish Indian players, they wouldn’t call Pakistan cricket players to the IPL. The fan-requested Shoaib Akhtar to remember the national prestige of Pakistan, and refrain from making such wishes. After the player made his MS Dhoni birthday wish, the Shoaib Akhtar Twitter timeline was flooded with several such messages trolling the Pakistan player.

Fans questioned Shoaib Akhtar’s decision to make an MS Dhoni birthday wish, asking many how many Indian players have done the same for him on his birthday. Another fan tweeted that Shoaib Akhtar should go back to India, expressing his displeasure at the player’s actions.

