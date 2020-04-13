Shoaib Akhtar Trolled For Cycling On Islamabad Streets After Asking People To Stay At Home

The coronavirus pandemic has forced people across the world to stay indoors. People are practising social distancing in order to contain the deadly virus. Influential personalities from all the fields have urged their followers to stay home and have time and again highlighted its importance. Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar is once such influential personality who has requested his fans to stay indoors on several occasions.

Shoaib Akhtar bashed for cycling outdoors amidst coronavirus crisis

But now, Shoaib Akhtar seems to have forgotten the importance of staying indoors himself. Shoaib Akhtar uploaded a video on his Facebook account of him cycling on the streets of Islamabad. Shoaib Akhtar captioned the video, "Cycling in my beautiful city. Lovely weather. Empty roads. Best work out."

Fans were left flabbergasted after watching Shoaib Akhtar's video because Pakistan is under lockdown till April 14 due to the coronavirus crisis. Shoaib Akhtar, who had earlier requested his fans to work as "a global force" to fight the spread of the coronavirus, was bashed for his behaviour despite being a role model for many. Shoaib Akhtar faced a lot of flak for his actions.

Here are a few angry reactions that Shoaib Akhtar received for cycling outdoors -

"You should not come out of your house Legend. It will encourage others to do the same . After that you can not criticise them. Please do not go outside..and please wear mask and other protective gears if it is very urgent. Indeed it was not necessary to come out in this situation. We did not like it at all," a user commented on the video.

"Such a selfish gesture in a situation where people are dying and he is enjoying empty roads and weather of a beautiful city," wrote another.

"Celebrities of the world are giving awareness to common people about Coronavirus, and then we came up with our role models who is doing this nonsense in Lockdown situation and making it public," another angry user commented.

"You are my favourite bowler but it is not good to see you roaming during such conditions," a fan commented.

"Yes lovely weather but you are a celebrity and our people blindly follow you. Do you want people to come outside without mask and get infected with coronavirus," wrote another user.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHOAIB AKHTAR INSTAGRAM