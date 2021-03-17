Shoaib Akhtar Urges Babar Azam To Resign From Captaincy Or Become Sarfaraz- 'Part 2'

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has asked current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to either resign from his post or become the second version of his predecessor Sarfaraz Ahmed. It has been reportedly revealed that Babar is unhappy with the players selected in the squads to tour South Africa and Zimbabwe next month.

Meanwhile, several reports in the Pakistan media have also claimed that Azam raised his concerns with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and chief selector Mohammad Wasim after his suggestions on team selection were ignored.

'He will become Sarfaraz part two': Shoiab Akhtar

“We are hearing that Babar Azam is calling [Pakistan Cricket Board] and saying that his suggestions have been ignored regarding squad selection. If Babar Azam is so hurt and wants to become a brand, then he should resign right now and send a message that this can’t happen again. If he doesn’t do this, then he will become Sarfaraz part two,” the pace icon was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan on PTV Sports. READ | Shoaib Akhtar feels Axar Patel might become fastest bowler to register 100 Test scalps

'How can Mohammad Wasim say such a thing to Babar Azam?': Inzamam ul Haq

Akhtar's former captain as well as team-mate Inzamam ul Haq also lashed out at PCB as well as the cricket board's chief selector Mohammad Wasim for meddling in team selection.

While interacting on his YouTube video, Inzy said the important thing is that team is selected with consultation and as said by him on numerous occasions, the captain is the most important person. Giving further clarification on the same, the iconic batsman mentioned that the chief selector and the coach are not the most important people because they cannot go inside the ground.

"Babar Azam is not impressed with the team selection and Mohammad Wasim is saying it’s not your concern. How can Mohammad Wasim say such a thing to Babar Azam? This is surprising. Now, where are those statements of Mohammad Wasim and the policies of the board saying that the captain will have the full authority and will have the main role in the selection?” the 1992 World Cup winner wondered.

Pakistan's tours to South Africa & Zimbabwe

Pakistan will be touring the 'Rainbow Nation' for three ODIs and four T20Is that will be played between April 2-16. The matches will be contested at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, and the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Babar Azam & Co. will then be heading to the other corner of Africa i.e. Zimbabwe in April-May to play two Tests and three T20Is. As of now, the official dates have not been confirmed.

