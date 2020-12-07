Shoaib Malik Takes Scorching, Juggling Catch In LPL 2020 Game; Watch Video

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has proved his mettle, specifically in limited-overs cricket for all the teams he has represented over the years. Along with a prolific international career, the batting all-rounder is also known for his stints in various franchise-based T20 leagues. The 38-year-old currently represents Jaffna Stallions in the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2020) and has impressed with his on-field performances in the competition.

Shoaib Malik holds on to stunning catch in LPL 2020

Jaffna Stallions have been the most dominant side in the league so far with their splendid performances. The table-toppers have a stellar line-up, and the stalwarts have delivered for them on a consistent basis. Placed right at the top of the table, the side faced their maiden loss in the competition after enjoying an unbeaten run. However, despite their recent loss against Colombo Kings, Shoaib Malik's catching brilliance at the boundary ropes was deemed remarkable.

Colombo Kings skipper, Angelo Mathews was threatening to take the game away after he stitched a crucial partnership alongside Dinesh Chandimal. The Jaffna Stallions, who could only post a below-par total of 148, had a challenging task on their hands as they attempted to stop the star-studded batting line-up of their counterparts. The 12th over of the chase proved to be an eventful one.

Young Vijayakanth Viyaskanth was smashed by a mighty six in the fifth ball of the over by Angelo Mathews. The batsman tried to slam one more over the long-off fielder in the very next delivery. However, Shoaib Malik had different plans. Stationed at the boundary ropes, Malik took a marvellous juggling catch, while also ensuring he is inside the ropes to dismiss Mathews.

JS vs DV live match details

Jaffna Stallions will battle it out against Dambulla Viiking in the 15th match of the Lanka Premier League on Monday. The side would be keen to get back to their winning ways and hold on to their positions as the table toppers. The contest will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. Fans in India can catch JS vs DV live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. The live telecast of the LPL 2020 matches will be available on Sony Sports Network in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Jaffna Stallions squad

Avishka Fernando, Johnson Charles, Nuwanidu Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Minod Bhanuka(w), Duanne Olivier, Tom Moores, Suranga Lakmal, Kyle Abbott, Wanindu Hasaranga, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Maheesh Theekshana, Kanagarathinam Kabilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Charith Asalanka, Usman Shinwari, Binura Fernando, Chaturanga de Silva

Image source: Jaffna Stallions Instagram

