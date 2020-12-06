Team India Celebrates Shreyas Iyer, Dhawan And Bumrah's Birthday After T20I Series Win

Team India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series after a six-wicket win in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. However, they had more reasons to celebrate apart from their series win. It was a belated happy birthday of one of the key players while the birthdays of the other two stars were celebrated on the exact day.

'Let the celebrations begin!'

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah each had a cake in front of them and were seen cutting the cakes together after which they all were seen offering a piece of cake to each other. At the end of the video, Bumrah's bowling partner Deepak Chahar took a piece of cake and almost left the pace spearhead cake-faced by applying some cream on his left cheek. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Let the celebrations begin!



December 5️⃣ - @SDhawan25 🎂

December 6️⃣ - @ShreyasIyer15 & @Jaspritbumrah93 🎂 and series win 🏆 with a match to spare!



What a day for #TeamIndia in Australia 🎉🥳 pic.twitter.com/EoNQApMT16 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2020

Shikhar celebrated his birthday on December 5 whereas Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja share their birthdays on December 6. Nonetheless, Jaddu did not feature in the cake-cutting ceremony.

READ: Virat Kohli Promises To Text AB After Playing Scoop Shot But 'Mr.360' Is Quick To Respond

India seal the T20I series

After a well-set Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for 52, skipper Virat Kohli then took care of the proceedings and brought the visitors back in the hunt with a solid knock of a 24-ball 40 before a brilliant catch from his opposite number Matthew Wade behind the stumps sent him back just when it appeared that he would single-handedly get the job done.

India still needed 46 off 23 deliveries after Kohli's dismissal and in came Hardik Pandya who made his bat do the talking exceptionally well. He hit two big sixes in the final over as the Men In Blue crossed the finish line by six wickets and a couple of balls to spare. The Baroda cricketer remained unbeaten on a 42 (22) at a strike rate of nearly 191 including three boundaries and two maximums as India took an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

READ: Hardik Pandya 'impressed' By T Natarajan, Cites The Speedster As An 'example' For Many

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.