'Sholay 2 Coming Soon': Hardik Pandya's 'Bromance' With Dhoni On Bike Goes Viral; See Pics

Hardik Pandya spent quality time with the legendary India captain MS Dhoni at his residence in Ranchi, before leading India in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. The 29-year-old took to his official social media handles on Thursday and shared pictures with the World Cup-winning India captain. In the photographs, Pandya can be seen posing alongside Dhoni, as both sit on one of the former skipper’s bikes.

Captioning the pictures, Pandya said, “Sholay 2 coming soon”. The star allrounder’s posts were quick to go viral among cricket lovers in India within no time. Pandya and Dhoni gave major friendship goals to their fans by posing together on the bike. Here’s a look at how the fans reacted.

Captain Hardik Pandya all set to lead Men In Blue

Hardik Pandya is all set to captain India in the three-match T20I series against the Kiwi side. The first T20I is scheduled to be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand, which is the hometown of the former India captain. Both teams will then travel to Lucknow for the second T20I at the Ekana Sports City, before flying to Ahmedabad for the series finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar