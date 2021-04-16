Should PBKS Stick With Meredith & Richardson Against CSK? Irfan Pathan Picks Other Bowler

India's cricket carnival is doing rounds around the world as cricket fans are witnessing back-to-back blockbuster matches. Now, high on confidence Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the three times IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday at the Wankhede stadium. Punjab Kings won its opening match against Rajasthan Royals, however, they tasted victory on the final ball of the match despite posting a massive total on the board. Every eye was on PBKS's new recruits Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith. However, they proved costly against RR.

Now, India's former all-rounder Irfan Pathan in a pre-match discussion on ESPNcricinfo has expressed his opinion that whether PBKS skipper KL Rahul should stick with Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith. Pathan said, "They have to. They have put the big bucks in the auction. They cannot not play them. They went so hard for both of them. So, they need to get at least three to four matches altogether. Otherwise, they will think about what they did in the auction. That wasn't the right technique and that wasn't the right plan. I will definitely like to see them play," said Irfan Pathan.

Irfan Pathan added, "I will prefer Jordan (Chris Jordan) ahead of Meredith for sure but now they have gone with that they need to continue with that."

Australian all-rounder Riley Meredith was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 8 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mini players auction. The 24-year-old had listed his base price as Rs 40 lakh heading into the auction. On the other hand, Australian Jhye Richardson was sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore in the mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Richardson entered the auction with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

PBKS will lock horns with CSK at the Wankhede stadium. While KL Rahul led side is high on confidence, CSK is still looking forward for their maiden win in the IPL 2021. However, between PBKS and CSK, the MS Dhoni-led side holds an upper hand. The two teams have played against each other 24 times in the IPL. CSK has won 15 games, while PBKS has emerged victorious on nine occasions. CSK has won four of the last five matches played between the two teams in the league.

