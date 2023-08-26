'Shows What Kind Of Talent He Is': AB De Villers Showers Big Praise On Jasprit Bumrah

The Asia Cup 2023 promises to be a riveting cricketing spectacle, captivating fans across the continent and beyond. Scheduled to unfold in a backdrop of intense rivalries and cricketing passion, this edition of the tournament holds special significance as it comes just before the highly anticipated Men's Cricket World Cup. The event provides an arena for powerhouses like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and others to showcase their cricketing prowess and compete for regional supremacy.

3 things you need to know

The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka

The tournament will be conducted from August 30 to September 17

India will play its opening match against Pakistan on September 2

After an absence of nearly 11 months from cricket, the renowned Indian fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, made a triumphant comeback, showcasing his skills in the recently concluded T20I series against Ireland. This news brought relief to Indian fans, who had concerns about Bumrah's form leading up to the crucial events of the year: the Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

South African cricket legend AB de Villiers expressed his enthusiasm for Bumrah's long-awaited return to the international scene. De Villiers emphasized that Bumrah's performance would play a pivotal role in India's prospects in these significant tournaments.

“Coming back from injury, Jasprit Bumrah even won the Man of the Series in Ireland. It shows what kind of talent he is. I have also heard the coaches say that it seems like he has never been away. But I’m not surprised at all with Bumrah’s performance. It’s really exciting to see him in form,” De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

In the three-match T20I series against Ireland, Bumrah was entrusted with leading a young Indian team in the absence of Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma. He shone both as a captain and a player. India emerged victorious in the away series with a 2-0 win, and Bumrah's outstanding bowling contributions earned him the Player of the Series award.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Team India is set to commence their journey in the Men's Asia Cup 2023 with a high-stakes encounter against their arch-rivals, Pakistan, on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

