Shreyas Iyer Breaks Suryakumar's Record To Become The Highest Run-scorer For India In 2022

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday entered the record books as he became the highest run-scorer for his country in 2022. Iyer surpassed Suryakumar Yadav to take the top spot on the list. He achieved the feat during the first match against Bangladesh in Chattogram. With Suryakumar not part of the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh, Iyer looks on course to finish as the highest run-scorer for India in 2022.

Shreyas Iyer has scored 1489 runs so far in just 38 innings at an average of 47.96, including one century and 13 half-centuries. Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, has scored 1424 runs in 36 innings at an average of 40.68, including two centuries and 10 fifties. Iyer is currently unbeaten at 82 off 169 balls in the first Test against Bangladesh. He will resume his batting on Day 2 of the match alongside Ravichandran Ashwin.

India vs Bangladesh

As far as the match is concerned, India's stand-in captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhary Stadium. The decision proved costly for India as they lost three wickets for 85 runs before lunch. Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam provided the breakthrough as he dismissed Shubman Gill for 20 off 40 balls in the 14th over. Taijul then removed former India captain Virat Kohli for just 1 run right after KL Rahul was clean bowled by Khaled Ahmed for 22 off 54 balls in the 19th over.

Rishabh Pant was dismissed for 46 off 45 balls by Mehidy Hasan Mirza. Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer then steadied the ship for India with a 149-run partnership. Pujara was dismissed by Taijul Islam for 90 runs in the 83rd over. Mehidy Hasan removed Axar Patel for 14 runs on the last ball of the day with an lbw. India finished Day 1 at 278/6. If Ashwin can add another 50 runs with Iyer and the latter can go berserk with the bat for a few overs on Day 2, India can well reach 350 to make a good first-innings total on the Chattogram pitch, which is expected to favour bowlers in the final sessions of Days 3, 4, and 5.

Image: BCCI