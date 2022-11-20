IND Vs NZ: List Of Records Broken By Suryakumar Yadav As He Brings Up His 2nd T20I Century

Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday once again proved why he deserves to be the ICC world number 1 ranked batter in the shortest format as he brought up his second T20I century during the match between India and New Zealand. Yadav scored a scintillating hundred in the game to help India post a mammoth total on the board. The right-handed batter finished his innings at an unbeaten score of 111 off 51 balls. Yadav's knock was made up of 11 boundaries and seven sixes with he smashed with a strike rate of 217.64.

List of records broken by Suryakumar Yadav

Yadav surpassed former India captain Virat Kohli to become the Indian player with the most 'Man of the Match' awards in a calendar year in T20Is. The most number of man of the match awards Kohli won in a calendar year is six, a feat he achieved in 30 innings. Yadav has now won seven 'Man of the Match' awards in 13 innings in a calendar year in T20Is.

Yadav also became the third Indian player after Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to score two centuries in the shortest format for India. He scored his maiden T20I century against England in July this year before smashing his second against New Zealand on Sunday. It is pertinent to note that Rohit Sharma has scored the most number of T20I centuries (4) for India.

Yadav has become the leading run-scorer in T20Is in 2022, hitting 1151 runs in 30 matches at an average of 47.95 and with a strike rate of 188.37. While Yadav sits on top, Virat Kohli is placed third on the list with 781 runs in 20 games at an average of 55.78 and a strike rate of 138.23. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan is second on the list with 996 runs in 25 matches.

Notably, Suryakumar Yadav is the only batter in the men's T20I to have hit 50 or more sixes in 2022. He has so far smashed 60 maximums in 2022. Mohammed Waseem of UAE is second on the list with 43 sixes followed by Rovman Powell with 30 T20I sixes in 2022.

(Image: Twitter/BCCI)