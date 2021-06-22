Shreyas Iyer Crosses Massive Milestone Off The Field, Netizens Congratulate DC Captain

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has been one of India's batting mainstays in limited-overs formats in the last couple of years. The right-hander has solved India's No. 4 conundrum by occupying the position, both in ODIs and T20Is. Moreover, he also captains the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which has significantly boosted his popularity.

Shreyas Iyer Instagram followers count crosses 5 million mark

Iyer is also a popular figure in the world of social media. The cricketer keeps his fans entertained by posting stylish photos and quirky videos of himself, thus giving his fandom a glimpse into his personal and professional life. Last week, Iyer crossed the 5 million follower mark on Instagram. The DC skipper uploaded an interesting reel to commemorate the milestone as he thanked his fans for helping him reach the number and also expressed his gratitude towards them for supporting him through ups and downs.

As soon as Iyer uploaded the post, fans flooded the comments section with responses galore. Several reactions poured in as netizens congratulated the Mumbai-based cricketer on reaching five million followers on Instagram. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Shreyas Iyer injury ahead of IPL 2021

The Shreyas Iyer injury had ruled him out of the IPL 2021 days before the commencement of the cash-rich tournament. Iyer had suffered an injury on his shoulder while playing for India in the white-ball series against England in March. Days later, the 26-year-old underwent successful surgery at a hospital in Mumbai. He is currently recuperating at his home. It was likely that Iyer would make it to the Indian squad for the India vs Sri Lanka series. However, he was left out of the squad which means he is still not hundred percent fit.

Indian squad for India vs Sri Lanka series: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

India vs Sri Lanka schedule

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: July 13, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: July 16, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: July 18, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: July 21, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: July 23, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: July 25, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

