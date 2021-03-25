Shreyas Iyer Injury: DC Have Captaincy Replacement In Mind And It Is NOT Ashwin Or Rahane

Shreyas Iyer hurt his left shoulder while fielding for India in the first ODI against England in Pune on Tuesday, March 23. The incident occurred during the eighth over of the English run-chase. The cricketer was immediately taken for scans and did not took part in the remainder of the game.

Shreyas Iyer injury during India vs England 1st ODI

Shreyas Iyer is out of the remaining #INDvENG ODIs!



The batsman was sidelined after he suffered a shoulder injury in the first match while fielding and is likely to miss part of the IPL as well. pic.twitter.com/h5McvAuMcI — ICC (@ICC) March 24, 2021

Shreyas Iyer injury’s impact on Delhi Capitals leadership for IPL 2021

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is set to commence from April 9 onwards, i.e. in just over two weeks. As per the recent Shreyas Iyer injury update, the cricketer is set to undergo surgery on his left shoulder as he is currently in severe pain. According to a report from PTI, a source close to the BCCI said that Iyer may be out of action for a minimum of four months.

Shreyas Iyer’s injury now means that he will be missing a good portion, or even the entirety of the IPL 2021 season. His potential absence has prompted the Delhi Capitals management to look for alternate leadership options. According to a report from the InsideSport, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is likely to replace Iyer as Capitals captain this season. The report further states that franchise owners Kiran Kumar Gandhi and Parth Jindal are already consulting with coach Ricky Ponting and will make the official announcement soon.

Delhi Capitals team 2021

Shreyas Iyer was originally one of the 19 cricketers to have been retained by the franchise on January 20 alongside the likes of captain Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant among others. On February 18, they enhanced their squad with further additions in the form of Steve Smith and Tom Curran at the auction. Ahead of the IPL 2021 season, here is a look at the entire Delhi Capitals' 25-member squad.

A look at Delhi Capitals team 2021

India vs England 2nd ODI

The England’s tour of India will now continue with the second ODI match. The match is set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Apart from the India vs England 2nd ODI, the venue will also be hosting the series-decider on March 28.

India vs England 1st ODI scorecard

Image source: IPLT20.COM

