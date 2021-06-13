Shreyas Iyer, IPL Teams React To Denmark Winger Christian Eriksen's On-field Collapse

Danish winger Christian Eriksen garnered worldwide attention last night after he collapsed on the field during a EURO 2020 match between Denmark and Finland. Following the collapse, Eriksen was taken to the hospital, where he received treatment for an unknown issue. Now, the cricket fraternity has reacted to Eriksen's collapse during the fourth match of EURO 2020 and has wished speedy recovery to the attacking midfielder. Indian cricket star Shreyas Iyer is amongst the people who have sent wishes to Eriksen on social media. Indian Premier League (IPL) teams Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings also wished the Inter Milan player a speedy recovery.

Praying for you, Eriksen. — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) June 12, 2021

Stay strong, Christian Eriksen. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. 🇩🇰🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/O8XxgCxDWV — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 12, 2021

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Christian Eriksen ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IPx2xdcB1C — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) June 12, 2021

Sportspersons bring so much joy to millions of people and it pains to see such life threatening incidents on the field of play. We are relieved to hear that Christian Eriksen is stable and recovering at the hospital.



Get well soon, champ! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LWlM1oNEr5 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) June 12, 2021

Eriksen's collapse

After Eriksen collapsed, he was given medical attention on the field, including CPR treatment by on-site doctors. Eriksen had just played a short pass before he dropped down face-first on the earth. Eriksen's wife Sabrina and his Denmark teammates surrounded the winger as he received treatment on the ground. Eriksen was then stretchered off to the hospital as the crowd stood up in loud ovation. The match was being attended by over 15,000 spectators, who all hushed into silence as the incident was unfolding. Supporters of both the teams started shouting Eriksen's name after it was announced in the stadium that Eriksen has been stabilized.

UEFA wishes Christian Eriksen a full and speedy recovery and wishes to thank both teams for their exemplary attitude. — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021

After the UEFA EURO 2020 confirmed that Eriksen has been stabilized, players of both teams agreed to resume the halted match. UEFA announced that players of both teams have requested to restart the match, adding "the last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half". The match resumed and Finland went on to secure the match by scoring in the first few minutes of the second half. Joel Pohjanpalo scored the goal for Finland with the help of Uronen's assist.

(Image Credit: AP/PTI)

