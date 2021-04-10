Shreyas Iyer Sends An Emotional Message To DC Squad Led By Pant Ahead Of CSK Clash, WATCH

With just hours to go for Delhi Capitals' clash against CSK at the Wankhede stadium, the franchise's former captain Shreyas Iyer has sent an emotional message for the squad, wishing it the best for the entire season. Iyer, who sustained a shoulder injury during the India-England ODI series, has been ruled out of the entire IPL 2021. The ace batsman also underwent surgery after having subluxated his shoulder.

In a video message to the entire squad, Iyer remarked that he'll always stay beside the team and threw weight behind the team to lift the IPL trophy this year. 23-year-old Rishabh Pant will captain the Delhi Capitals in place of Iyer for the entire season. The young gun will face his mentor, MS Dhoni, in his first game as captain when DC take on CSK on Saturday evening. Here's what Shreyas Iyer said in his emotional message to the DC squad:

"Dear Delhi, I speak to you today as a fellow fan of the team we love. We fight the same fight, we always did. We know it won't be easy but we know what it takes to raise the cup. We have worked hard, harder than before. We have put in the yards harder than before and the best part, we go beyond than just a team. Make no mistake about it. Every ball, every game, you'll have me in your corner. Your biggest supporter, with the loudest cheer. C'mon Delhi, roar macha!"

Watch Shreyas Iyer's message here:

We will miss you dearly, @ShreyasIyer15 ðŸ¥º



For you and for all our fans, the DC family will give it their absolute all in #IPL2021 ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼#YehHaiNayiDilli #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/yPVacPJ7VH — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 10, 2021

Pant, who will be leading the Delhi franchise in absence of Shreyas Iyer, will be keen to start off with a victory in the IPL 2021 campaign. Having reached the finals last year, Delhi would also be hoping to cross the final hurdle this year to lay their hands on the silverware for the first time in history. However, the franchise will be stepping on to face CSK without their Proteas pace power - Andrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada - who are yet to finish their quarantine period.

'I haven't thought about that too much': Rishabh Pant

"I haven't thought about that too much that this is my first match, I have to do this, that. I think I will keep it simple. I will just try to give it my 100% whatever I know because during wicket-keeping also you get an idea of how to set the field and all. Yes, this time, once you are given the captaincy, you can do it directly. I think there won't be much difference", said Rishabh Pant while speaking on the official website of Delhi Capitals.

"They have been one of the successful teams in IPL history and they have obviously got a great leader, a great squad of players. They have always managed to play some really consistent cricket. Last year, they were probably disappointed with the way their season went down and I think that had a lot to do with the fact that Raina wasn't there for the entire tournament. He comes back to the squad this year which is almost like a new recruit, a new player, or a new signing for them," said Ponting.