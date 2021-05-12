Shreyas Iyer's 'new Favourite Chant' ROFLs Ishan Kishan & Nagarkoti

India's ace middle-order limited over batsman Shreyas Iyer has been out of action ever since he suffered a major shoulder injury during the England Tour of India ODI series. Iyer had to pull out his name from IPL 2021 after he underwent surgery. Now, Shreyas Iyer has been eyeing to make a comeback in Team India as T20 World Cup is around the corner. And for that, Iyer has been keeping himself positive and drawing motivationion from the love he receives from his fans whether on the ground or off the ground.

Recently, Shreyas Iyer took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of a cricket match in which he was fielding on the boundary line and his fans from behind were singing a hilarious chorus under his name. The video shared by Iyer is from the T20 International (T20I) series against England in Ahmedabad. The 26-year old batter also shared that it is his new favourite fan chant. In the Instagram video, fans can be heard chanting "Very Very Sexy, Iyer Bhai Sexy"

Iyer shared the video and wrote, "Found my new favourite chant", adding "Can't wait to get back!"

After Shreyas shared the video, Ishan Kishan, Kamlesh Nagakoti were among the many to comment. Ishan Kishan could not control his laugh and wrote, "Haha! Sexxyyy"

KKR's Kamlesh Nagakoti also commented on Shreyas'post and wrote, "sexyy boy"

Shreyas Iyer Sends An Emotional Message To DC Squad

In a video message to the entire squad, Iyer remarked that he'll always stay beside the team and threw weight behind the team to lift the IPL trophy this year. 23-year-old Rishabh Pant will captain the Delhi Capitals in place of Iyer for the entire season. Here's what Shreyas Iyer said in his emotional message to the DC squad:

"Dear Delhi,

I speak to you today as a fellow fan of the team we love. We fight the same fight, we always did. We know it won't be easy but we know what it takes to raise the cup. We have worked hard, harder than before. We have put in the yards harder than before and the best part, we go beyond than just a team. Make no mistake about it. Every ball, every game, you'll have me in your corner. Your biggest supporter, with the loudest cheer. C'mon Delhi, roar macha!"

(Image Credits: PTI/Instagram- ishankishan23)