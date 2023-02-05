'Whole Nagpur Is Saying This..'; Umesh Yadav's Hilarious Tweet For Shubman Gill Goes Viral

Umesh Yadav poked fun at Shubman Gill as the Indian pacer took to Twitter to tease the player with a hilarious caption, “Poora Nagpur bol raha hai, @ShubmanGill ab toh dekh le.” The incident was initiated during the last T20I against New Zealand where a girl was seen with placards in the stands, “Tinder, Shubman se match karado". Gill who scored his first T20I ton in the last match hogged all the limelight both on and off the pitch as the home side wrapped up the series in style.

Umesh Yadav teases Shubman Gill with funny tweet

Umesh Yadav who will also be with Shubman Gill in the dressing room in the upcoming Test series against Australia shared a number of pictures on Twitter and tagged Shubman Gill providing a very funny caption to the tweet, "Poora Nagpur bol raha hai, @ShubmanGill ab toh dekh le.”

Poora Nagpur bol raha hai, @ShubmanGill ab toh dekh le pic.twitter.com/9iaW2BBtZY — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) February 3, 2023

The tweet went viral as netizens started sharing their views on that very post. Gill has been in red-hot good form as he scored his first T20I century in the last match to lead the Indian team to a 2-1 series win over the Kiwis. He also etched his name on the history books as he became the fifth Indian to score a double century in the ODIs following his maiden double hundred in the first ODI against New Zealand.

His career has taken a sharp turn in the last few weeks as he emerged as a key player in both ODI and T20Is for the men in blue as things stand. he amassed 360 runs in the three-match ODI series including a record-breaking double hundred and will also be seen in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar trophy against Australia which is set to start on 9th February in Nagpur.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.