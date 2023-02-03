Shubman Gill Vs KL Rahul: Irfan Pathan Settles India Openers Debate Before AUS Series

KL Rahul is Team India's vice-captain for the first two Tests against Australia. He has been opening the innings for Team India with Rohit Sharma quite a few times but in his absence, Shubman Gill has performed really well in the white ball format and due to this, a debate has risen on who should open with Rohit Sharma ahead of the first Test against Australia.

Irfan said: 'KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are there'

Former India bowler Irfan Pathan has given his views on the topic and believes that KL Rahul shall open with Rohit Sharma in the first Test against Australia. During a conversation on Star Sports, Irfan said, “Not in all three formats but in two formats. If you talk about Test matches, you have two openers who have scored runs in difficult conditions, scored runs in England, and won matches for India there. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are there, so suddenly because Shubman Gill has scored runs in the T20 format, you cannot ask them to step aside and let him play. You need stability".

Irfan believes that Shubman Gill has cemented his place in the ODI and T20I format due to his fabulous batting display in recent matches. Shubman has had a fantastic 2023 so far and he till now has scored 4 centuries this year.

Irfan said: 'You will see Shubman Gill alongside Rohit Sharma...'

Pathan said about Shubman's place in the limited overs format, "I feel he has sealed his spot in T20 cricket after this century. He has done that in ODI cricket in any case. If it continues like this, you will see Shubman Gill alongside Rohit Sharma in the World Cup, there is no doubt about that. Now with the confidence he will get in T20 cricket, you can assume that his place is almost assured because a transition period is going on there after the T20 World Cup. So you will see him there".

Shubman put in a tremendous batting display against New Zealand in the 3rd T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Shubman thrashed the Kiwi bowlers all around the ground and hit 126 runs off just 63 balls which consisted of 12 fours and 7 gigantic sixes.

Shubman's form is a good sign for Team India and he can be very effective in the 2023 ODI World Cup.