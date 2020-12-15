Shubman Gill Has STRONG Warning For The Australians Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

There's still a couple of days left for the much-anticipated Australia vs India 2020 Tests series to begin. But several players have already resorted to mind games with members of both sides passing statements to intimidate each other. Indian batsman Shubman Gill is the latest player to send out a stern warning to the Australian camp.

Shubman Gill sends fiery warning to Australian camp

In an interview with kkr.in, Gill said that he is expecting some 'chin music' from the Australian pacers during the upcoming four-match Test series, however, he warned them that the Indian players also have plenty of moves to counter their chin music. Gill reckoned that things were different earlier as some of their batsmen were not as aggressive (in terms of scoring), especially in Test cricket but now with an aggressive approach, a result is produced in almost every Test match.

The Punjab-based cricketer said that there are different types of personalities in him and which one comes out depends on how he is feeling at the moment. Gill added that sometimes he keeps quiet and doesn't respond and focuses on his batting while other times he reacts. Gill opined that he is not the sort to keep quiet all the time, but he is also not someone who is likely to say something each time. The youngster said that they sledge too and get involved when teams come to India and he is expecting the same in Australia.

T-4 days.. get your popcorn ready! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xq3e434zsY — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) December 13, 2020

Gill also opened up on the prospect of playing Down Under and how a batsman is tested in the tough conditions. Speaking about the same, the 21-year old said that it's quite intimidating to play Australia in Australia but he is looking forward to it. Gill believes that as a batsman, there is no bigger opportunity than to play against Australia at their home as the batsman's confidence gets a major boost if he manages to score runs Down Under.

Speaking about India vs Australia pink ball Test, Gill said that they had practised quite a bit with the pink ball in the lead up to the Test match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens last year in November. He further said that he doesn't have a specific opinion on whether the pink ball moves more than the red ball. Gill reiterated that they played with an SG ball the last time against Bangladesh, which is why he doesn't know how the Kookaburra ball will react and how much it will move around.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill were front-runners for the spot and now it looks like the latter has a strong chance of making it to the playing XI for the India vs Australia pink ball Test after his impressive performances in the second practice game. Gill scored a quick 43 off 58 balls (six fours and a six) in the first innings and followed it up with another counter-attacking knock in the second innings by scoring 65 off 78 balls (10 fours). The right-hander is now a firm favourite to open alongside Agarwal in the first Test in Adelaide.

